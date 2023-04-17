99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd High School Prom 2023

Photos and video from prom and grand march.

Students walk the stage, often striking a pose in the center, during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students walk the stage, often striking a pose in the center, during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 6:57 AM
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
1/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
2/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
3/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
4/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
5/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
6/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
7/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
8/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
9/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
10/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
11/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
12/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
13/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
14/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
15/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
16/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
17/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
18/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
19/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
20/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
21/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
22/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
23/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
24/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
25/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
26/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
27/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
28/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
29/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
30/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
31/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
32/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
33/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
34/38: Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
35/38: Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
36/38: Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
37/38: Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
38/38: Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students take a quick selfie on stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
1/123: Students take a quick selfie on stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Cayden Brown spins Ella Anderson mid-stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
2/123: Cayden Brown spins Ella Anderson mid-stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students takes take photos after grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
3/123: Students takes take photos after grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
4/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
5/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
6/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
7/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
8/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
9/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
10/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
11/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
12/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
13/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
14/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
15/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
16/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
17/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
18/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
19/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
20/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
21/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
22/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
23/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
24/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
25/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
26/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
27/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
28/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
29/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
30/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
31/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
32/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
33/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
34/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
35/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
36/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
37/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
38/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
39/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
40/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
41/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
42/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
43/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
44/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
45/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
46/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
47/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
48/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
49/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
50/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
51/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
52/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
53/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
54/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
55/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
56/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
57/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
58/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
59/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
60/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
61/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
62/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
63/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
64/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
65/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
66/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
67/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
68/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
69/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
70/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
71/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
72/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
73/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
74/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
75/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
76/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
77/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
78/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
79/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
80/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
81/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
82/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
83/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
84/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
85/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
86/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
87/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
88/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
89/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
90/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
91/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
92/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
93/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
94/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
95/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
96/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
97/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
98/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
99/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
100/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
101/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
102/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
103/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
104/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
105/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
106/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
107/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
108/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
109/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
110/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
111/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
112/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
113/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
114/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
115/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
116/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
117/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
118/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
119/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
120/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
121/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
122/123: Students participate in grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students take part in the grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
123/123: Students attend during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.

Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students takes take photos after grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Students takes take photos after grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Two wildland firefighters lay prescribed fire line in a grassland.
Local
Prescribed burns help oak savanna at Crane Meadows Refuge
April 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
High water encroaches on a pathway leading down to the Mississippi River
Exclusive
Local
Sunday snowfall puts this winter into No. 1 spot
April 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
0326twb-kite.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 17
April 17, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Zimmermann to join Northland Arboretum Board of Directors
April 16, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People in the Ideal Township board meeting.
Local
Lakes Area Heroes steps up to help Ideal fire chief
April 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A map of the Highway 25 project
Local
Highway 25 bridge reconstruction, detour begins April 17 in Brainerd
April 14, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0530emergency-sign.jpg
Local
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 10 near Little Falls
April 14, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier