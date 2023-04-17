Brainerd High School Prom 2023

Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.

34 / 38: Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.