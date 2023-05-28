99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd Jaycees donate $136,000 to charity from ice fishing contest

Proceeds went to Confidence Learning Center and other local nonprofits.

Jacyees donation
Tad Johnson, of the Brainerd Jaycees, presents a check to Confidence Learning Center, with proceeds from the 2023 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Committee gathered for a celebration with the team at Confidence Learning Center for a check presentation earlier this week.

The Brainerd Jaycees donated a total of $72,388.59 to Confidence Learning Center, the main beneficiary of the annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Other donations totaling $63,832.50 were contributed to local nonprofits who all come together on the ice to support their causes through hard work, dedication and a love of ice fishing.

The Brainerd Jaycees are grateful to all participants, contestants, sponsors and area businesses for their ongoing support.

Tickets for the 34th contest, scheduled for Feb. 3, are now available. Visit icefishing.org for all contest details and to purchase tickets.

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is the world’s largest charitable ice fishing contest, hosted annually since 1991 on Gull Lake, where thousands of anglers compete for over $300,000 in cash and prizes while supporting local charities. The event has donated over $4 million to charities in its 33-year history.

By Dispatch staff report
