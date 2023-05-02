99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt design competition for 2024 Extravaganza

The Extravaganza Committee is seeking students to submit their creative designs for the T-shirts. Participants must be registered students in K-12 for the 2023-24 academic year.

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2022
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:06 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Jaycee Ice Fishing Extravaganza Committee is hosting a 2024 T-shirt design competition for students for the Feb. 3, 2024, fishing contest.

The contest hands out shirts to the first 150 contestants who catch a fish. The Extravaganza Committee is seeking students to submit their creative designs for the T-shirts. Participants must be registered students in K-12 for the 2023-24 academic year at any school located in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison or Todd counties.

The winner of this contest will have their design featured on the 2024 Extravaganza T-shirts, which will be seen by 10,000 contestants, be recognized on social media, get a free contest ticket and will receive a free T-shirt with the design on it.

Digital submissions and entry forms may be emailed to chair@icefishing.org . Hard copy submission and entry forms may be mailed to Ice Fishing Extravaganza Brainerd Jaycees \, P.O. Box 523 Brainerd, MN 56401.

All submissions are due May 31. All official rules and entry forms can be found at icefishing.org/tshirtdesigncontest .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

