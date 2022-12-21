Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd Jaycees prepare for ice fishing contest season

The Brainerd Jaycees are looking forward to inviting 10,000 of their closest friends back on the ice for the 2023 Ice Fishing Extravaganza and the third annual America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.

An angler sits on a folding chair at the ice fishing contest with a colorful bouquet of fake flowers sticking out of the snow by him.
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
December 21, 2022 06:00 AM
BRAINERD — After another successful year, the Brainerd Jaycees will be hosting their third annual America’s Ice Fishing Tournament Feb. 4, 2023.

The virtual tournament is open to anyone in the U.S. who has hard water, said Mandy Dens, chairperson of the 2023 America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.

“It is open to the entire ice belt of the United States,” Dens said. “So anywhere in America that you can ice fish, you can participate in our tournament.”

America's Ice Fishing Tournament is scheduled 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4. The event is open countrywide to all ice fishing anglers and will be hosted through the FishDonkey app . Eligible species for the tournament are walleye, northern pike, crappie, perch and sunfish. Participants will still need to use a commercially available bump board or measuring board to submit official fish measurements.

With a total prize list over $20,000, contestants are eligible to win one of 50 prizes scattered throughout the top 350 places, including $2,500 cash, based on point-awarded fish values.

“I should say the prizes are bigger this year,” Dens said. “Last year, some of our prizes were $50. And this year, the minimum is $100 per prize.”

Dens said besides bigger prizes, the only other change was a slight balancing to the fish point system the tournament uses.

In the past, the contests have had people fishing from as far away as New York and Idaho, Dens said.

“Had a lot of people fishing with families with little kids and babies and they were excited they could participate in a tournament where they could still fish in their ice house,” Dens said.

This charitable event encourages people to enjoy the outdoors and fish locally, with all proceeds going to charities in the communities where there are participants, the news release said.

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

The Brainerd Jaycees members also report they are also looking forward to inviting 10,000 of their closest friends back on the ice for the 2023 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Ice fishing anglers dot the lake ice for the fishing contest
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Scheduled noon-3 p.m. Jan. 28 on Gull Lake’s Hole-in-the-Day Bay, this will be the 32nd time the tournament occurs in person.

“We're still the world's largest charitable ice fishing tournament and over $200,000 of prizes are being given away this year on Jan. 28, on Gull Lake,” said Tad Johnson, chairperson of Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

As the ice is always the first thing on people's minds, Johnson said the ice looked “really, really good before the snow, and now we're really really monitoring it.”

With ticket sales up so far this year, the whole team is starting to get excited, Johnson said, as he talked about the history they made last year.

“It's all volunteer run and last year, we passed a huge milestone,” Johnson said. “We donated over $4 million to charity since the inception of the event.”

Johnson said he always enjoys working with all the volunteer groups who come to help the event run smoothly.

“We work with about 40 volunteer groups every year, doing everything from riding on the buses with contestants to being ambassadors at the front door,” Johnson said. “It takes a village of nonprofits to run this tournament.”

Those looking for a complimentary ticket can volunteer to work pre-drilling holes before the contest.

“We get 100 People with 50 augers and the day before (the tournament) they go and they drill for three hours until we get 20,000 holes in the ice,” Johnson said. “Then they get a free ticket to fish the extravaganza the next day.”

Power company repairing lines in the woods in deep snow.
Local
Lights, heat back on for most in region who lost power
Repairs and cleanup could last for weeks, depending on how many trees and limbs continue to fall on power lines.
December 19, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Snowy trees lit up at night.
Local
Arctic air to follow snowstorm, power outages continue
An arctic front is expected to arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, into Monday, with winds picking up early next week creating wind chills of 30 below.
December 16, 2022 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Woman speaking to a crowded room.
Local
Central Minnesota Housing Summit looks at rural housing challenges
The two-day event brought communities together to discuss issues surrounding housing and the needs of rural Minnesota.
December 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Firefighters training on a ladder.
Local
Fire risk data tool to help departments strategically plan response
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division initiated the planning for this database after 2017 fire deaths in Minnesota reached a 22-year high.
December 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

The tournament will remain the same as in years past, though they will have a new shot in the beer tent for participants.

Minnow shots are new this year, Johnson said. Participants who take a minnow shot will receive a shirt that says, “I shot a minnow at the Brainerd Jaycees ice fishing extravaganza.”

“It's a literal minnow in a shot glass and you drink it,” Johnson said.

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza tickets can be purchased online at icefishing.org/shop or at any Fleet Farm location prior to Jan. 28. To find more information or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, visit icefishing.org .

America’s Ice Fishing Tournament is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. Registration and more information may be found at virtualicefishing.org . Follow the event on Facebook for updates.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

