Brainerd lakes airport to resurface parking lots

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport will resurface its entrance road and main terminal arrival/departure lanes beginning in September.

The project also includes the re-striping of both short- and long-term parking lots. Airport personnel request that all parties visiting the airport during the month of September be mindful of construction crews and follow any changes in traffic procedures during the project.

Weather permitting, Anderson Brothers will begin the mill and overlay of the entrance road and re-striping Parking Lot A Sept. 14.

Parking Lot B will be re-striped beginning Sept. 22.

All vehicles remaining in the respective parking lots on those dates will be towed to an alternate location at the airport and returned as close as possible to the original parking space.

Questions can be directed to Keith Soderman of Anderson Brothers at 218-820-9910 or Steve Wright, airport director, at 218-825-2166.