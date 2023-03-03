99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd Lakes Area AAUW donates funds to CLC Food Pantry, scholarships

The funds stem from the organization’s annual Brain Buster Trivia Challenge, which raises money for student scholarships.

People posing for a photo while holding a big check.
Adam Marcotte, Central Lakes College English faculty and Honors Program coordinator, left; Erich Heppner, CLC director of Student Life; Kate Adornetto, CLC Foundation director; Hara Charlier, CLC president; Amy Matter-Hines, CLC Foundation assistant; and Julie Despot and Colleen LeBlanc, Brainerd Lakes Area American Association of University Women, with a check from the AAUW to CLC Foundation for the college's food pantry.
Contributed / Central Lakes College
By Dispatch staff report
March 03, 2023 04:00 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area American Association of University Women recently donated $1,830 to the Central Lakes College Food Pantry, in addition to its annual contribution of $2,000 for scholarships for CLC students.

The funds stem from the organization’s annual Brain Buster Trivia Challenge, which raises money for student scholarships. New this year, the organization collected donations on site for the CLC Food Pantry, totaling $915, and it was matched by an anonymous donor, bringing the total to $1,830.

“We celebrate every partnership at CLC, especially when partnerships bring together members of the community with our college community, and we are thankful for AAUW’s ability to meet the immediate needs of our students, in addition to their scholarship support,” said Kate Adornetto, executive director, of the CLC Foundation, in a news release.

Read more

Through its partnership with Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, CLC can stretch the AAUW donation even further, providing about 7,200 meals for students.

“The CLC Food Pantry is one of the most used resources on our campuses and is now seeing unprecedented usage,” said Erich Heppner, director of student life. “Our students are consistently making impossible choices, whether it be a choice to pay rent on time and skip
several meals, or the choice to feed their children while not having enough money to feed themselves adequately. Our food pantry is unique in its scope and ability to provide holistic supports for our students; none of that is possible without generous donations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2016, The CLC Honors Program has helped raise scholarship funds with the Brain Buster Trivia Challenge. During the event, students, faculty, staff and their families form teams and answer as many trivia questions as possible.

“Many CLC students later apply for additional leadership opportunities through the AAUW,” said Adam Marcotte, English faculty honors program coordinator. “The partnership also builds relationships, a primary vehicle for achieving the Honor Program’s mission, which is to ‘explore, aspire, and lead.’”

Since 1998, the AAUW has contributed $24,900 towards scholarships. The group specifically supports female students who plan to attend a four-year college.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Students holding a ribbon.
Local
Brainerd Learning Center dedicates renovated space
March 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Dispatch graphic with newspaper sections are stacked against each other
Local
Free screenings available for colon cancer awareness month
March 03, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd Learning Center dedicates renovated space.
March 03, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report