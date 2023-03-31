Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up

Saturday, April 1

Easter Hop Around at 10 a.m. at Copper Creek in Nisswa.

The event will consist of several outdoor stations around Cooper Creek with goodies for children’s baskets. Those who complete all stations will earn a grand prize.

Visitors should bring their own baskets, but baskets will be available to purchase for $7.99.

The event is free and open for children 15 and under.

Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at the final station.

The event is weather dependent, and all activities are subject to change. Visitors should dress for the weather.

Easter cookie decorating workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Knotty Pine Bakery in Brainerd.

Attendees will get a set of Easter-themed cookies and frosting and sprinkles to decorate them. Cost is $14 per set and includes four cookies, decorating supplies and a take-home box.

No registration is needed.

Bunny Bingo fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.

Hosted by the Morrison County United Way, the event will feature bingo, a silent auction and visits with Easter Bunny. Bingo is 25 cents per card, with kids’ prizes available.

Food will be available for purchase.

Only cash or checks will be accepted, and an ATM is on site.

Easter egg hunt from 1-3 p.m. at Good Samaritan Society-Woodland in Brainerd.

The public is invited to an Easter egg hunt and to learn about employment opportunities at Good Samaritan Society.

Sunday, April 2

Daggett Brook Spring Market from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Daggett Brook Town Hall.

Come to socialize, shop and celebrate the emergence of spring. Numerous farmers, homemakers and crafters will be selling their goods, including pies, breads, jellies, cyprus, healing creams, sopas, candles, bath bombs, bath salts, quilts, decor, clothing, tumblers and embroidery.

Netherland Dwarf bunnies will be on site for kids to pet and feed, and a take-your-own Easter pictures booth will be set up.

Free coffee and milk will be available.

Saturday, April 8

Easter egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.

This free egg hunt is open to kids ages 1-12 and begins at 11 a.m. Kids who find the special eggs in each age group will receive a free bike from the Mills Automotive Group.

The Kids Fun Zone will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Brainerd Exchange and will include bounce houses, a create-your-own plant station, a petting zoo, a play area with WonderTrek Kids Museum, pictures with Easter Bunny and face painting. Entry is $5 for free for kids 2 and under.

Brainerd Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

The free event is for kids ages 2-9. Attendees should arrive 30 minutes ahead of time to ensure a parking spot and be ready with their baskets and bags in the Gregory Park center circle by 10 a.m. sharp. The hunt typically lasts 15-20 minutes.

Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from 9:15-9:55 a.m. or after the hunt if kids finish early.

Kids will choose one color egg to hunt for and then turn in their full baskets for free candy.

The park will be split into four quadrants based on age group.

Attendees should bring their own baskets or bags.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 218-828-2320.

Seek and You Will Find Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

There will be many prizes and different age divisions in this event for the whole family.

Attendees should bring their own basket and bag.

Easter in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Landsburg Landscape Nursery in Brainerd.

The event will include live animals, an all-day Easter egg hunt, hands-on activities, live music, snacks and more.

Early Childhood Easter Party from 10 a.m. to noon at the Warrior Early Learning Center in Baxter.

The event will include crafts, games, cookie frosting and pictures with a real live bunny. Cost is $3 per child. Adults are free with a non-perishable food item to donate to the food shelf.

Money raised will benefit the Early Childhood Family Education Scholarship Fund.

Brainerd Easter Ball Hunt from 2-3 p.m. at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd.

All dogs must be on a leash during this free tennis ball hunt. The hunt will start at Buster Dog Park, and participants will search the trail around Boom Lake and the Buffalo Hills Trail.

Each dog can keep as many tennis balls as they find. Balls are donated by the Brainerd High School tennis team.

Five $5 gift cards and one $25 gift card to Pampered Pets will be given out, with the large gift card going to the dog who finds the most tennis balls. Attendees are encouraged to bring bags to collect the balls.

