Brainerd lakes area remembers the fallen

BRAINERD — Memorial Day, a day made for the living, carries on the memory of those who sacrificed all.

The remembrance for Memorial Day in the Brainerd lakes area began on the Laurel Street bridge promptly at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, with the wreath laying for all those lost at sea. There were around 60 people in attendance on the bridge as the wreath was put into the Mississippi River.

Richard Greenwalt, VFW, drops a wreath off the Laurel Street Bridge Monday, May 29, 2023 to honor all those who have been lost at sea. The ceremony was the first of three in observance of Memorial Day. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“We therefore commit this wreath as a symbol of those who no longer answer the chimes of duty,” said Chaplin Eusebia Rios, during the wreath laying. “We place their memories on this ring of garland as a symbol of our undying commitment to their memory, their service and sacrifice.”

The parade made its way down Third Avenue Northeast around 11 a.m. as those in attendance followed behind the Brainerd High School Band into Evergreen Cemetery for the remembrance ceremony.

Master of ceremonies for the day was Bill Satre. Rios was the chaplain for all three references. The Brainerd Area Honor Guard handled the colors and rifle salutes for the day.

In attendance was Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux who said he looks forward to the events planned on Memorial Day as a way to reflect and the time to remember those who served and gave all for our country.

The Brainerd High School band marches toward Evergreen Cemetery during a parade before the Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

From there, those in attendance walked down Laurel Steet to the All Veterans Memorial where a short ceremony with rifle salute was conducted at 9:30 a.m., prior to the parade.Sitting on the edge of her chair with excitement was 8-year-old Lenex Miller, who couldn't wait to see her grandpa in the parade.

Just as excited was 15-month-old Roy Welu with his dad Jonathan who, as the band passed, wanted to help and kept ringing the bell on a bike in support.

Jonathan Welu and his son, 15-month-old Roy Welu, watched the band file into the Evergreen Cemetery Monday, May 29, 2023, during Brainerd's Memorial Day celebrations. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

With a few hundred people in attendance, a memorial wreath was laid for Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Blue Star Mothers, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corps League, Daughters of the American Revolution and Gold Star Mothers.

“We're here today to honor our service members and to remember the sacrifices that they made in honor of duty, honor of country,” said Erik Flowers, the Crow Wing County veterans services officer. Flowers, a National Guard member for nine years who served in Kosovo as a chaplain’s assistant in 2004, was the guest speaker. “The service members we honor today come from all walks of life, but they share several fundamental qualities. They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity. All of the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than oneself.”

Crow Wing County Veteran Service officer Erik Flowers speaks during the Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 29, 2023. Flowers was this year's guest speaker. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Brainerd High School Band played “America the Beautiful,” “To the Colors,” the national anthem and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” along with taps, with echo. The Brainerd Area Honor Guard gave a three-volley salute.

Craig Coonann, Boy Scout Troup 45, gave the Gettysburg Address and Blake Collins, Eagle Scout with Troup 43 from Brainerd, led those gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson said the day is special to him as his father served as a medic attached to a tank battalion during World War II.

“It's important that we keep it active in people's minds,” Olson said. “So what it is about, it's really not a day of celebration, per se, it's not the Fourth of July. It's really a day of reflection, thoughtfulness and thankfulness for what people have done.”

Waking up early and ready to spend the day with dad was 12-year-old Jane Heintzeman, who was shadowing Minnesota State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa.

Speaking about what the day means, Josh Heintzeman said, “Memorial Day is something that I think is misunderstood. More than a picnic, more than a typical celebration, it's our responsibility to make sure that we're here recognizing the fallen and recognizing their sacrifice.”

Sitting along Third Avenue Northeast to watch the parade was Karen Danielson who said she has been attending the parade since about 2005, when her kids were in the high school band. She said she keeps coming as a tribute to her dad and family who have been in the service and wanted to show her respect to all those who made this country a better place.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .