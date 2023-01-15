Brainerd lakes area resorts welcome wealth of winter snow

While some Brainerd lakes area residents might groan at the thought of more snow, local resorts that cater to winter enthusiasts could not be happier.

Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, Grand View Lodge in Nisswa and Breezy Point Resort officials say the recent snowfall that blanketed the region has only been good for business.

“They come up to enjoy the outdoors, so the snow has a big effect on that, whether that be cross-country skiing, snowmobiling — even getting the lakes frozen for ice skating — that type of thing,” said Eric Peterson, general manager of Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake.

The timing of a snowy winter couldn’t have come at a better time, especially on the heels of difficult economic times.

Almost two years ago, food service and other hospitality businesses were shut down as the state grappled with uncertainties around the developing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hospitality Minnesota, an industry group.

“Over the last two years, no industry has been hit harder by the economic conditions, including shutdowns and limitations that reduced revenue by an equivalent of up to 249 days,” according to Hospitality Minnesota’s website.

The hospitality industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with mass gatherings and travel discouraged by public health experts at the height of the pandemic.

“The pandemic is kind of — hopefully — in the rearview mirror here,” Peterson said Wednesday, Jan. 11. “The corporate business is coming back and the association business is coming back, which is coming back to that pre-pandemic level.”

Peterson said the resort is close to 100% occupancy on the weekends this winter and can accommodate almost 1,000 guests in the wintertime.

“If you live in the area, you know that with tourism people are here in the summer and it's night and day compared to the winter. But you know when we do have snow and the lakes are frozen over, people can do activities outdoors,” Peterson said.

According to Hospitality Minnesota, the hospitality industry continues to face challenges two years into the pandemic and predicts half of restaurants and hotels' projected revenue will not return to normal until sometime this year.

Grand View Lodge's Frank Soukup is the director of marketing for Cote Family Destinations, which owns Grand View Lodge. The resort was about 30% occupied during the Christmas of 2020, compared to having a 90% occupancy rate in past years for Christmas and New Year’s, according to Soukup.

“Snow reminds us why we all enjoy winter so much and I think that goes to say with tourism as well,” Soukup said. “The weekend business has been fantastic and over the holidays it was fantastic as well.”

The resort went through major construction in 2019, a $55 million addition to Grand View Lodge’s property, which increased the amount of occupancy, according to Soukup. That investment helped bring in a number of new visitors.

“I don't really see that slowing down with the amount of snowmobile trails, cross-country trails, snowshoeing and ice fishing and everything that the Brainerd lakes area has to offer,” he said. “It's just become one of those places you must go in the winter for those trying to embrace it.”

Soukup said Grand View Lodge is starting to see an uptick in group business and destination weddings of larger numbers, but that it is coming back slowly.

“Events like the Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, which will sell out every single room in the area, is fantastic for business, so the more community activities we can see like that in the future is just going to help everybody out,” Soukup said.

Breezy Point Resort, on the shore of Pelican Lake, celebrated its 100th-year anniversary in 2021 and hopes to have many more anniversaries with the increase of guests this winter.

“For people who enjoy the snow, everything was just great up here,” said Dave Gravdahl, general manager of the resort. “Trails are great, snowmobilers are happy, cross-country skiers are happy. The only people who don't like it are maintenance guys who do all the shoveling.”

The hospitality industry has 32,000 fewer workers than pre-pandemic levels, according to Hospitality Minnesota, and while the majority of businesses have so far survived the economic collapse, data indicates the industry faces a multi-year economic recovery.

Breezy Point Resort has its own hockey arena, however, which attracts families and youths to the resort.

“We have a number of hockey families up for hockey tournaments every weekend all winter long, so usually there's between 300 and 400 adults and kids in every weekend,” Gravdahl said. “And the rest were people that were up for cross-country skiing and winter relaxing.”

