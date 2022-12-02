Brainerd Lakes Curling Association to host milestone 10th annual bonspiel

BRAINERD — A full house is expected for this weekend’s 10th annual bonspiel, hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Curling Association.

Thirty-two teams are lined up for the curling tournament, and spectators are invited to come watch the action for free.

“We have filled this bonspiel every year that we’ve had it, with a waiting list,” event chair Toni Czeczok said Thursday, Dec. 1.

Teams are traveling from all over the state and the country for the event, set for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, at the Fran Holden Curling Arena at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Four draws are set for Friday night at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Each game takes two hours. Play will pick back up 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and finish Sunday, beginning 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

Some world-class championship curlers will be in attendance, and some will trek from Arizona, Wisconsin and the Dakotas to play on Brainerd’s ice.

“Curlers support new clubs,” Czeczok said. “And so whenever there’s a new club, and they’re having a bonspiel, you send out flyers and invitations, and all the clubs try and get a team or two to participate in it. And the thinking is, we send people to your club, you’ll send people to ours.”

The entry fees paid by teams and any proceeds from spectators buying food and beverages will go toward the curling club, which is a nonprofit that relies on membership fees and donations to run.

“Bonspiels and private events are a couple of different ways that we try and raise some money to keep the club afloat and keep the building maintained,” Czeczok said.

Built in 2012, the facility is shared with the Crow Wing County Fair but lends itself to curling from October through March. Fran Holden donated the money to construct the building, but the club must now sustain itself.

Czeczok said members hope to use incoming funds to upgrade brooms, put a dehumidifier in the building to make it more comfortable and expand the youth and senior curling programs.

Because the club’s bonspiel has been so successful, the group added another one in January three years ago. That one has also been filled to capacity with 32 teams each year, so a third yearly bonspiel is planned for February.

Czeczok said curlers seem to like Brainerd’s central location, making it easy to get to from all over the state.

“The curling community is very supportive within itself,” Czeczok said. “Curlers are a kind of a different breed. They like to have fun, we’ll put it that way. It’s been fun to see all the clubs get up and running again and see the friends that we’ve made over the years that we hadn’t seen during the COVID shutdown.”

The pandemic shut down the arena for one season, but curlers are back in full force, with the popularity of the sport sweeping across the state and country even more in recent years after the U.S. men’s team won gold at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018. In 2022 in Beijing, the Duluth-based team led by John Shuster played for the bronze medal but fell to Canada.

While those star curlers haven’t made it to Brainerd’s facility yet, Czeczok said she and other Brainerd curlers have met and curled against them in other bonspiels.

“They will be (in Brainerd) eventually. They just can’t make it in their schedule yet,” she said. “They want to though.”

For more information on the club’s events, leagues, open curling times or the club itself, visit brainerdcurling.org . Those of all ages are welcome to reap the health and social benefits of curling.

