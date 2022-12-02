Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd Lakes Curling Association to host milestone 10th annual bonspiel

The curling tournament is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-4.

People competing in curling
Sara Simon, left, and teammate Craig Johnson, of the curling team Sweep Child O'Mine, compete Saturday, Jan. 23, 2022, during the Rock & Beer Spiel hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Curling Association at the Fran Holden Curling Arena at the Crow Wing County Fairground.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch file photo
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
December 02, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — A full house is expected for this weekend’s 10th annual bonspiel, hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Curling Association.

Thirty-two teams are lined up for the curling tournament, and spectators are invited to come watch the action for free.

“We have filled this bonspiel every year that we’ve had it, with a waiting list,” event chair Toni Czeczok said Thursday, Dec. 1.

Teams are traveling from all over the state and the country for the event, set for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, at the Fran Holden Curling Arena at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Four draws are set for Friday night at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Each game takes two hours. Play will pick back up 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and finish Sunday, beginning 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

Some world-class championship curlers will be in attendance, and some will trek from Arizona, Wisconsin and the Dakotas to play on Brainerd’s ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Humphrey, left, walks slowly across the ice while Theresa takes a fall.
Local
So, you think you want to learn to curl?
Inspired by the 2022 Olympics, Dispatch staffers got a curling lesson at the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club.
February 12, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

“Curlers support new clubs,” Czeczok said. “And so whenever there’s a new club, and they’re having a bonspiel, you send out flyers and invitations, and all the clubs try and get a team or two to participate in it. And the thinking is, we send people to your club, you’ll send people to ours.”

The entry fees paid by teams and any proceeds from spectators buying food and beverages will go toward the curling club, which is a nonprofit that relies on membership fees and donations to run.

More by Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Mike Angland, vice president of architecture at Widseth, was named the Brainerd Citizen of the Year Monday
Local
Architect Mike Angland named Citizen of the Year
Angland is the vice president of architecture at Widseth.
December 21, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"Deck the Halls"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: A quirky Christmas kidnapping
This month's featured holiday read is "Deck the Halls," a collaboration between mother-daughter writers Mary and Carol Higgins Clark.
December 21, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"The Christmas Quilt"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Love makes everything bigger
This week's feature holiday read is "The Christmas Quilt" by Thomas J. Davis.
December 14, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Exchange Students.jpg
Local
From European chocolate to tater tot hotdish: Exchange students discuss life in Staples
Three foreign exchange students at Staples-Motley High School spoke about their experience adapting to life in Minnesota.
December 09, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Killer's Christmas in Wales
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: A cozy Christmas crime
This week's holiday feature is "A Killer's Christmas in Wales" by Elizabeth J. Duncan.
December 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A young woman gestures on stage while performing a song in American Sign Language
Local
CLC sign language students to showcase interpreting skills
The performances are set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.
December 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hometown Holidays Window Walk and Tree Lighting Gallery (17).jpg
Local
Downtown Window Walk set for Friday
Downtown Brainerd businesses will decorate their windows for the holidays and run special promotions.
December 01, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hundred Miles to Nowhere
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: From New York City to New York Mills, Minnesota
This week's Nonfiction November feature is "Hundred Miles to Nowhere" by local author Elisa Korenne.
November 30, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
GiftEx.1.JPG
Local
Spice up your holiday gift exchange with a fun theme
Choosing a theme can help make exchanging gifts even more fun this year.
November 29, 2022 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A TV with Hallmark on it.
Columns
Hallmark of the holidays: New movies to spread Christmas cheer
Hallmark has 40 new original holiday movies this year, mixed with favorites from years past for a full slate of films through the rest of the year.
November 27, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students pose in Renaissance costumes.
Local
BHS a capella choir to host 12th annual Madrigal Dinner
The Renaissance-inspired show is set for Dec. 1-3 at Cragun's Legacy Clubhouse.
November 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Final self-defense column
Local
Losing fright, gaining confidence
Dispatch reporters Theresa Bourke and Sara Guymon share their takeaways from a five-week self-defense course at Team Ascension.
November 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Colored turkey art
Local
Turkey talk: Kids give tips for cooking Thanksgiving turkey
Elementary students from schools in Nisswa, Baxter and Brainerd wrote out their instructions for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
November 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Warming Shelter exterior.
Local
Bridge on 7th shelter seeks volunteers for year 2
The shelter on South Seventh Street is open each night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
November 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

“Bonspiels and private events are a couple of different ways that we try and raise some money to keep the club afloat and keep the building maintained,” Czeczok said.

Built in 2012, the facility is shared with the Crow Wing County Fair but lends itself to curling from October through March. Fran Holden donated the money to construct the building, but the club must now sustain itself.

Czeczok said members hope to use incoming funds to upgrade brooms, put a dehumidifier in the building to make it more comfortable and expand the youth and senior curling programs.

Because the club’s bonspiel has been so successful, the group added another one in January three years ago. That one has also been filled to capacity with 32 teams each year, so a third yearly bonspiel is planned for February.

Czeczok said curlers seem to like Brainerd’s central location, making it easy to get to from all over the state.

“The curling community is very supportive within itself,” Czeczok said. “Curlers are a kind of a different breed. They like to have fun, we’ll put it that way. It’s been fun to see all the clubs get up and running again and see the friends that we’ve made over the years that we hadn’t seen during the COVID shutdown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic shut down the arena for one season, but curlers are back in full force, with the popularity of the sport sweeping across the state and country even more in recent years after the U.S. men’s team won gold at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018. In 2022 in Beijing, the Duluth-based team led by John Shuster played for the bronze medal but fell to Canada.

While those star curlers haven’t made it to Brainerd’s facility yet, Czeczok said she and other Brainerd curlers have met and curled against them in other bonspiels.

“They will be (in Brainerd) eventually. They just can’t make it in their schedule yet,” she said. “They want to though.”

For more information on the club’s events, leagues, open curling times or the club itself, visit brainerdcurling.org . Those of all ages are welcome to reap the health and social benefits of curling.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Related Topics: BRAINERDCURLINGNONPROFITS
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs