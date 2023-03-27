Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 51: Home Show John Deere 1 032723.jpg People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 51: Home Show Building Contest 032723.jpg Central Lakes Adventure School builds a shed as part of a construction contest Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 51: Home Show John Deere 2 032723.jpg People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 51: Home Show Lumberjacks 2 032723.jpg Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 51: Home Show Lumberjacks 3 032723.jpg Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 51: Home Show Lumberjacks 4 032723.jpg Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (1).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (2).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (3).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (4).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (5).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (6).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (7).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (8).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (9).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (10).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (11).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (12).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (13).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (14).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (15).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (16).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (17).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (18).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

25 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (19).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

26 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (20).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

27 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (21).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

28 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (22).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

29 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (23).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

30 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (24).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

31 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (25).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

32 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (26).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

33 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (27).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

34 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (28).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

35 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (29).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

36 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (30).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

37 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (31).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

38 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (32).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

39 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (33).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

40 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (34).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

41 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (35).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

42 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (36).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

43 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (37).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

44 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (38).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

45 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (39).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

46 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (40).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

47 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (41).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

48 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (42).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

49 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (43).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

50 of 51: Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo 2023 (44).JPG People enjoy the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch