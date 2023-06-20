Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd library closes early June 20

Rising temperatures inside the building prompts early closure

Brainerd Public Library
Brainerd Public Library closes early Tuesday, June 20, 2023, because of the heat.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:01 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Public Library will be closing early at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, due to a broken air conditioning system and increasing building temperatures.

Temperatures outside reached 90 degrees Tuesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," said Laurel Hall, library branch manager, in a news release.

