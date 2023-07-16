Brainerd library hosts storytelling presentation on African-American history, individuality

BRAINERD—Brainerd Public Library hosted a storytelling event about self-determination, individuality and African-American history Thursday, July 13, led by professional performer Danielle Daniel.

Daniel encouraged vocal and physical participation through clapping, acting out the roles of various animals and repeating phrases after her. The stories were accompanied by Elliot Roche on electric guitar, and the pair have been collaborating since 2012.

Danielle Daniel performs Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Brainerd Public Library. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Performing in libraries “feels so informal and awesome,” she said, and this was her first time at Brainerd’s library though she’s visited the city before.

“Every time we do (the performance) it’s different,” Daniel said, “and it depends on who the audience is.”

“Connecting through stories” welcomed all ages into the audience, from older adults to 8-year-old Olivia, who helped perform “The Lion and the Rabbit.” About 10 people attended the event.

“We have too many people passing, and their kids and grandkids don’t know the stories,” Daniel said.

Members of the audience smiled, laughed and played along with Daniel’s stories, calling out “Ooh, it’s too hot to live!” and suggesting alternative careers for Froggy during “The Frog Who Wanted to be a Singer.

A few went up to Daniel after the performance to share how much they enjoyed it. Olivia gave her a drawing.

“I loved your show!” Olivia said.

Danielle Daniel performs Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Brainerd Public Library. Darrell Pedersen participated as the monkey in Daniel's adaptation of "The Monkey and the Buzzard." Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Combining storytelling with music was an intuitive choice, Daniel said. Her two brothers were both musicians, and they would all sit on the front porch, playing and talking, she said. She performed alongside one of her brothers for over 17 years before he passed away.

After Daniel’s brother died, she connected with Roche through a Craigslist posting.

Warm-up for the presentation began with the audience clapping their hands in-sync to Daniel and Roche singing “It’s storytelling time, it’s storytelling time” to a simple tune with guitar and drums.

Daniel performed her adapted versions of “The Lion and the Rabbit,” “The Monkey and the Buzzard,” “The Frog Who Wanted to be a Singer” and one story from her own life. Her retellings incorporated personal memories of growing up without a television, living through sweltering summers in Louisiana and pursuing a college degree at the behest of her parents despite her love for telling stories.

“The world is built on stories,” she said. “And stories sure can motivate.”

And storytelling is far broader than most people think, she said. Movies, newspapers, the Bible — all are stories, but they aren’t what immediately come to mind.

Daniel wrote her first play at 14 years old and convinced her church to produce it. Her love for sharing stories wasn’t a conscious choice, she said, it’s just who she is.

Daniel has performed in England, Italy, Germany and Africa. Her mom asks her “What dummy does that — fly where you don’t know the language, rent a car, try to find your way?” but traveling to new environments is manageable when you pay attention, she said.

And when you pay attention, you notice more details about others and it becomes harder to make fun of them, Daniel tells kids who attend her workshops.

“My job, my goal is to teach people, ‘Your story is your legacy,’” Daniel said. “Not everybody’s Bill Gates. Your story, showed to your child, your grandchild, your great-grandchild, that’s your legacy.”

“Connecting through stories” was funded through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Since it was formed in 2010, over $770 million has gone to arts projects and programs.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.