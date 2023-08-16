Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd lifts water boil advisory

Brainerd Public Utilities will continue to feed chlorine into the water system and the water will continue to be sampled and tested for total coliform bacteria.

Boiling water in a pan on the stove
Brainerd's water boil advisory was lifted at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:47 PM

BRAINERD — The boil water advisory in effect for Brainerd was lifted, Brainerd Public Utilities officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Brainerd Public Utilities reported all water samples collected Tuesday were absent for total coliform bacteria. However, BPU will continue to feed chlorine into the water system and the water will continue to be sampled and tested for total coliform bacteria to "ensure public safety and meet the Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Water Act," officials said in a public notice Wednesday afternoon.

The boil water advisory for Brainerd residents went into effect Thursday, Aug. 10, after total coliform bacteria was identified in the city’s water, possibly linked to a construction project on July 27.

Information about how long the city will chlorinate its water was not known Wednesday afternoon.

By Dispatch staff report
