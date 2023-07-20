Brainerd man accused of threatening people with a hatchet

BRAINERD — A 32-year-old Brainerd man faces felony assault charges after allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet.

Alex Waed Coleman was charged Thursday, July 20, in Crow Wing County District Court with two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony threats of violence and one count of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

Alex Coleman Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

According to the criminal complaint filed against Coleman, at 10:59 p.m. Monday Brainerd Police officers were dispatched to a residence in south Brainerd in response to a 911 call about a man who “has lost control and has an ax.”

Officers arrived at the residence and found four adults in the driveway, one of whom identified himself as Coleman. As Coleman approached the edge of the driveway, he raised his hands up and officers could see he was holding a small hatchet.

When officers told Coleman to put the hatchet down and talk to them, Coleman responded something to the effect of, “No, I am going inside” and “you’ll have to get physical with me to get it,” the criminal complaint stated.

Coleman then went into the residence. Officers asked Coleman to exit but he refused and said, “Come back tomorrow.”

Officers spoke with the three other adults in the driveway, all of whom are deaf, had scared and worried looks on their faces and appeared to be in distress. One of the adults communicated with officers by text messaging, and told officers there were two children and an elderly female in the residence. Officers were able to get the children and elderly woman out of the residence while Coleman continued to refuse to leave.

One of the witnesses said Coleman was upset about his car being blocked in the driveway, so he grabbed the hatchet and started waving it around. The witness told officers they felt threatened and were worried Coleman would use the hatchet to try to hurt or kill them, the criminal complaint stated. That’s when the witness sent a text to 911 asking for police.

A second witness to the events said they could communicate with Coleman through sign language even though Coleman was not deaf, and they were trying to calm Coleman down but he kept escalating the situation. The second witness told officers Coleman grabbed “an ax sometime during his rage and started waving it around,” which made the witness fear Coleman would use it to hurt them.

The elderly woman, who is Coleman’s grandmother, said Coleman was at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge the past two years but recently returned to her house and was acting “strange.” She said she was sure his behavior was drug related.

On Tuesday, officers returned to the house and entered with the permission of Coleman’s grandmother and arrested Coleman.

Coleman is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $60,000 bond or bail with no conditions. His next court appearance on the charges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in Crow Wing County District Court.

According to state court records, since 2012 Coleman has convictions for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, three counts of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft of a firearm, felony possession of a firearm or ammunition and felony third-degree burglary.