Brainerd man acquitted in 2015 murder case in court on new charges

BRAINERD — A request to modify the terms of release was brought up in a case against a 34-year-old Brainerd man accused of possession and disorderly conduct.

Nathan David Becker was arrested Feb. 18 for violating the conditions of release, stemming from an August 2022 charge of felony possession of drugs and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and multiple possession charges on the 700 block of G Street in Brainerd. The possession charge carries a maximum sentence of five years of confinement and/or a $10,000 fine. The disorderly conduct charge carries a maximum sentence of 90 days confinement and a $1,000 fine.

Nathan David Becker Contributed / Brainerd Dispatch

Becker was involved in a murder and an attempted murder case in north Brainerd on Jan. 4, 2015, which ended with his acquittal and another suspect's conviction.

Becker appeared in Crow Wing County District Court via Zoom from jail Thursday, March 2, alongside Attorney Mark Hansen. Hansen requested Judge Patricia Aanes modify the terms of release as Becker said he may be able to work with a reduced bond amount.

Assistant County Attorney Lindsey Lindstrom argued against the request as Becker picked up the additional charge in February.

Becker told Aanes he kept his court dates and had no problem following the court's instructions.

Aanes said she had to weigh how likely the defendant is to show up to the next court date and if he is a danger to public safety. Taking everything into account, she denied the request to modify the conditions of release.

Becker is due back in Crow Wing County District Court April 18.

Becker’s Charge

According to charging documents, on Aug. 3, 2022, Becker was at a downtown Brainerd bar when he began saying strange things to customers.

Becker then began yelling, swearing and reaching over the bar. Charging documents also indicated that he wanted to fight another man in the bar.

When law enforcement arrived, Becker was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. At that time officers located a baggy that contained a white powdery residue and also located a pipe that is commonly used to smoke controlled substances.

The white powdery residue found on Becker field tested positive for methamphetamine.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Becker was ordered to attend a long-term recovery program in Duluth and was to check in on Dec. 19. But on Dec. 18 Becker was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic needle and felony conditions of release violation, as he was to remain law abiding while out on bond.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer