Brainerd man dies in ATV crash

BRAINERD — A Brainerd man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Highway 371.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported Jason Lee Fletcher, 42, of Brainerd, died 6:15 a.m. Sunday, April 2, from blunt force injuries to his head and chest due to an ATV crash.

The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m. April 1 near Landmark Drive north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol reported Fletcher was traveling north on the highway when the 2008 Polaris ATV entered a left turn lane north of Landmark Drive, struck a curb and rolled over.

Fletcher was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Road conditions were dry at the time. The state patrol reported alcohol was involved and Fletcher was not wearing a helmet.

Assisting at the scene were Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Air Care.