Brainerd man faces 12 charges of criminal sexual conduct

BRAINERD — A 35-year-old Brainerd man faces 12 felony criminal charges for alleged sexual contact with a boy under the age of 13.

Anthony Dimitri Limogianni was charged in May of 2022 with eight counts of felony first-degree sexual conduct and four counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each first-degree count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years confinement and $40,000 fine, with each second-degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years confinement and $35,000 fine.

Anthony Dimitri Limogianni Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Limogianni appeared Tuesday, June 6, before Judge Erik Askegaard in Crow Wing County District Court. Limogianni’s attorney, Robert Jones, and Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage offered pretrial motions and argued their stances at the hearing.

Askegaard said he would take the motions under advisement and rule on them at a later time.

Limogianni’s posted bail or bond and is no longer in the custody of the Crow Wing County Jail. Limogianni is due back in court on July 11 and his trial is scheduled for July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges filed against Limogianni

According to court documents, on Dec. 21, 2021, the child was brought to urgent care. The child was treated for a urinary tract infection and spent the weekend with Limogianni. Still experiencing pain, the child was brought to the Essentia Health Brainerd Clinic Jan. 3, 2022, where the child tested positive for gonorrhea.

Read more







“A positive test for gonorrhea in a small child is generally indicative of sexual abuse,” the charging documents stated.

At that time, the child told his mother nobody had ever touched him.

On Jan. 5, 2022, law enforcement interviewed the child's mother, who told investigators about an incident that occurred “months ago” — he was sleeping in Limogianni’s bed.

The next day, Jan. 6, 2022, the child went to The Family Advocacy Center where he “did not make any disclosure regarding sexual contact.” Also that day, Limogianni was interviewed by law enforcement and denied any sexual contact with the child as well as denying having been diagnosed with gonorrhea.

According to the charging documents, on April 17, 2022, law enforcement was provided a recording the mother took of her talking with the child. In the video, the child said he didn't want to talk about the word sex but eventually told his mother Limogianni did it to him more than once.

“(The child) indicated something to the effect of that next time Limogianni does (it), (he) just wants to say that he doesn't want to do it anymore,” court documents state. “(The child) indicated that he just says ‘I want to play some games.’”

The child said he got his Nintendo for having sex with Limogianni and that he was told, “It's a secret, don't tell anyone."

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 25, 2022, during an interview with the child by The Family Advocacy Center, the boy told interviewers he is sometimes asked to go downstairs and play games in Limogianni's bedroom where Limogianni has sex with him. He told interviewers Limogianni bribed him to do it twice, purchasing the child a Nintendo Switch and a headset.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Previous charges

According to court records, in 2011 law enforcement became aware of several incidents in the summer of 2010 involving Limogianni and a 12-year-old boy.

On March 5, 2015, Limogianni was found guilty of gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct nonconsensual sexual contact. His sentence of 365 days confinement was stayed for two years while he was on supervised probation.

Limogianni's supervised probation had a status of closed on June 30, 2017. In 2018, he filed a petition with the court to expunge the 2015 conviction. The petition was denied.

When the incident occurred, Limogianni's legal name was Anthony Richard Yeager. He filed for the name change in February of 2011 and it was granted in April of 2011.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .