Brainerd man receives 10 years probation on sexual assault charges

BRAINERD — A 20-year-old Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Crow Wing County pleaded guilty in one of two criminal cases against him.

Ethan Lance Flory pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 26, in Crow Wing County District Court to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with the victim being younger than 14 and the perpetrator being greater than 36 months older. He was sentenced to a stay of adjudication.

With a stay of adjudication , the court does not place a conviction on the accused’s record. Instead, adjudication is withheld on certain conditions which oftentimes requires probation. If those conditions are met, the charge is ultimately dismissed and there is no conviction on someone's criminal record.

Prior to sentencing, Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage informed Judge Charles Halverson the state would need to set a separate hearing date for Flory’s other charges.

Before proceeding to sentencing, the victim's father spoke to the court.

“(Flory) took his innocence,” the father told the court.

The father said he did not want any restitution as no amount of money could help, he only wanted the one thing he knew the court was unable to give him — for Flory to be put somewhere he would not be able to hurt any more children.

LePage said she went through the sentencing guidelines with the victim's family beforehand, as it does not recommend prison time. She told the court this plea keeps the child from having to testify in open court.

“The family is frustrated with what the law allows for sentencing with this type of convection,” LePage said.

According to the Minnesota government website , the purpose of the sentencing guidelines is to establish rational and consistent sentencing standards that promote public safety, reduce sentencing disparity, and ensure that the sanctions imposed for felony convictions are proportional to the severity of the conviction offense and the offender’s criminal history.

Flory was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 20 days credit; supervised probation for 10 years along with the restrictions of probation and complete sex offender treatment. If conditions are not met within the stay of adjudication, a sentence would be imposed with guidelines calling for a 36-month prison sentence.

Flory is due back in court Oct. 5 on separate criminal sexual contact charges from March. He was also charged with violating the restraining order in place on the March charges on multiple occasions.

Original charges

According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2022, law enforcement responded to a sexual assault call where a father received a text message from his oldest son telling him he needed to come home.

Upon arrival home, the son told his father that a younger child, a 6-year-old boy, said Flory had inappropriately touched the child. Flory told the child not to tell his parents. The child told interviewers he then went home and told his older brother.

Most recent criminal sexual conduct

According to court documents, on March 8 law enforcement was notified of a child at school displaying concerning behaviors. Staff had a brief conversation with the child, who said "Ethan" inappropriately touched him.

Talking with law enforcement, Flory admitted that his hand touched the child inappropriately, "for about a minute" but he said it was an accident.

The child’s mother also told investigators she was unaware of her child's disclosure to the school; however, she had become suspicious of Flory after his recent arrest for similar allegations involving another child.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .