Brainerd man rejects plea deal in criminal sexual assault case

BRAINERD — The 35-year-old Brainerd man who faces 12 felony criminal charges for alleged sexual contact with a boy under the age of 13 rejected a plea deal and his case now is scheduled to go to trial.

Anthony Dimitri Limogianni was charged in May of 2022 with eight counts of felony first-degree sexual conduct and four counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each first-degree count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years confinement and $40,000 fine, with each second-degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years confinement and $35,000 fine.

Limogianni appeared Tuesday, July 11, before Judge Erik Askegaard in Crow Wing County District Court. Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage informed the court that no resolution had been reached and they would be proceeding to trial.

Limogianni posted bail or bond and is no longer in the custody of the Crow Wing County Jail. Limogianni trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 18.

Charges filed against Limogianni

According to court documents, on Dec. 21, 2021, a child was brought to urgent care and treated for a urinary tract infection after spending the weekend with Limogianni. The child tested positive for gonorrhea.

“A positive test for gonorrhea in a small child is generally indicative of sexual abuse,” the charging documents stated. Limogianni denied any sexual contact with the child as well as denying having been diagnosed with gonorrhea.

According to the charging documents, on April 17, 2022, law enforcement was provided a recording the mother took of her talking with the child. In the video, the child said he didn't want to talk about it but eventually told his mother Limogianni sexually abused him more than once.

Previous charges

According to court records, in 2011 law enforcement became aware of several incidents in the summer of 2010 involving Limogianni and a 12-year-old boy.

On March 5, 2015, Limogianni was found guilty of gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct nonconsensual sexual contact. His sentence of 365 days confinement was stayed for two years while he was on supervised probation.

Limogianni's supervised probation had a status of closed on June 30, 2017. In 2018, he filed a petition with the court to expunge the 2015 conviction. The petition was denied.

When the incident occurred, Limogianni's legal name was Anthony Richard Yeager. He filed for the name change in February of 2011 and it was granted in April of 2011.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .