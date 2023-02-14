Brainerd man rescued from Laurel Street bridge

BRAINERD — A 19-year-old Brainerd man was pulled from the railing of the Laurel Street bridge Monday, Feb. 13, after he tried to jump over the railing into the Mississippi River.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 2:57 p.m. in Brainerd. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was standing on the railing of the Laurel Street bridge when a deputy drove by and turned around to talk to the individual.

When asked, the man told deputies he was going to jump over the railing.

After a second deputy arrived, the man attempted to climb over the fencing on the bridge when he was grabbed by deputies and detained.

The man was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd by the Brainerd Police Department for evaluation.