Brainerd man to serve over 3 years in prison for 2021 fatal Baxter crash

BRAINERD — A 44-year-old Brainerd man who was involved in a Baxter crash in August of 2021, which claimed the life of a 78-year-old Baxter woman while seriously injuring two others, has been sentenced to prison in connection with the crash.

Kevin Kris Christensen pleaded guilty April 17, 2023, to one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence with the other charges being dismissed.

Kevin Kris Christensen Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Christensen was charged Aug. 27, 2021, in Crow Wing County District Court with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence and causing great bodily harm; and two gross misdemeanors of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

On Wednesday in Crow Wing County District Court Christensen was sentenced to serve 61 months and 15 days in Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. He also was also ordered to pay $2,476 in restitution and fees.

In Minnesota, a sentence consists of a minimum term of imprisonment equal to two-thirds of the total sentence, and supervised release equal to one-third of the total sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Original charges

According to court documents, the Baxter Police Department was called to a personal injury crash \Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 210 and Cypress Drive. Officers arrived and observed two vehicles involved in the crash — a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and a white 2010 White Ford Escape.

Christensen was identified as the driver of the Silverado.

Three people were in the Ford Escape, which had been heavily damaged on the driver's side. An officer observed the front seat passenger going in and out of consciousness and being cared for by a passerby.

Read more







The officer spoke with Christensen, who stated he was traveling east on Highway 210 as he entered the intersection of Cypress Drive. The Escape was traveling north on Cypress Drive as it entered the intersection. Christensen stated just prior to entering the intersection, his light turned yellow, so he proceeded through the intersection.

Christensen stated he locked up his brakes as he believed the Escape had run the red light. The officer did not note indications of that on the roadway.

While the officer was interacting with Christensen, he would forget what the officer was asking him. He then began asking other questions and said he would get his license out of his truck, even though he’d just had his wallet, which was open with his driver’s license clearly visible.

When the officer inquired about Christensen’s insurance card, he looked in his wallet then stated it was on his phone in the truck. Christensen began looking for his phone and insurance information.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point the officer checked on his progress and he had a manual for the vehicle in his lap, which was open, and it appeared Christensen was reading it. Christensen then asked if the manual was anything the officer needed. The officer reminded Christensen he needed his proof of insurance.

A short time later, Christensen asked if his driver’s license number would suffice, and the officer again advised him he needed his insurance information. The officer observed Christensen continue to have issues and was again looking through the manual of the vehicle instead of proof of insurance. At one point he gave the officer a medical insurance card, which he believed was his auto insurance.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The officer recognized Christensen’s behavior to be indicative of intoxication and believed it was possible he could be under the influence of a controlled substance. He denied drinking alcohol and using narcotics. Christensen stated that morning he took his prescribed dosage of his prescriptions for methadone and Klonopin.

The officer also spoke to a witness, who was standing at the intersection waiting to walk across the roadway when the crash occurred. When the vehicles crashed, the witness said they looked up and saw Christensen’s side of the lights were red and the driver in the Escape had a green light. Another witness who observed the crash stated the same, as well as stating it did not appear Christensen tried to brake when he entered the intersection.

Another witness driving directly behind the Ford Escape stated the light turned green and the Escape entered the intersection, with Christensen’s truck entering as well and crashing right into the Escape. The witness stated he didn’t hear a vehicle horn sound or squeal of braking tires.

An officer administered a field sobriety test to Christensen. Near the end the test, he started to lean backward far enough that the officer thought he would fall over. He completed the test and was then arrested.

The officer advised Christensen he believed the methadone and Klonopin were affecting him and could have contributed to the crash. Christensen stated, “I believe that,” the complaint stated.

Christensen was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and the officer obtained a search warrant for a sample of Christensen’s blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

While at the hospital, the officer learned the driver and the front seat passenger were airlifted to trauma centers and were in critical condition. Later in the day, police learned the front passenger died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Christensen's criminal record reflected a prior DWI conviction from 2015.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .