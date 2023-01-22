STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
March for Life in Brainerd

Photos and video from the March for Life

People participate in the March for Life on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd.
People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
January 22, 2023 03:03 PM
1/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
2/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
3/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
4/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
5/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
6/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
7/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
8/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
9/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
10/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
11/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
12/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
13/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
14/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
15/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
16/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
17/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
18/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
19/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
20/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
21/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
22/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
23/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
24/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
25/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
26/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
27/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
28/28: People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
