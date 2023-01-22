Brainerd March for Life 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 28: March for Life 2023 (4).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 28: March for Life 2023 (3).JPG People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 28: March for Life 2023 (2).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 28: March for Life 2023 (1).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 28: March for Life 2023 (5).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 28: March for Life 2023 (6).JPG People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 28: March for Life 2023 (7).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 28: March for Life 2023 (8).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 28: March for Life 2023 (9).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 28: March for Life 2023 (10).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 28: March for Life 2023 (11).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 28: March for Life 2023 (12).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 28: March for Life 2023 (13).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 28: March for Life 2023 (14).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 28: March for Life 2023 (15).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 28: March for Life 2023 (16).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 28: March for Life 2023 (17).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 28: March for Life 2023 (18).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 28: March for Life 2023 (19).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 28: March for Life 2023 (20).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 28: March for Life 2023 (21).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 28: March for Life 2023 (22).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 28: March for Life 2023 (23).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 28: March for Life 2023 (24).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

25 of 28: March for Life 2023 (25).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

26 of 28: March for Life 2023 (26).jpg People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

27 of 28: March for Life 2023 (27).JPG People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch