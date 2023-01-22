STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Brainerd March for Life 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
January 22, 2023 02:15 PM
People participate in the March for Life on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd.
March for Life 2023 (4).jpg
People participating in the March for Life make their way from the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd. The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
