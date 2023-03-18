99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association hosts crime discussion

There will be discussion on the current drug and crime status in north Brainerd and surrounding area.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association will host a crime discussion with Brainerd Police Department Sgt. Derek Pallansch from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Pallansch will discuss and take questions on the current drug and crime status in north Brainerd and surrounding area; what residents, businesses and churches can do to collaboratively support area law enforcement, and tips on how to keep neighborhoods and individuals safe.

The Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association is a nonprofit community-based organization encompassing all residents, businesses, nonprofits, and faith communities residing within the north area of the city of Brainerd. The organization provides a forum for the discussion of neighborhood and community issues; plans activities to build a sense of neighborhood; develops neighborhood improvement programs to cleanup and beautify the neighborhood; partners with community resources of government, businesses, nonprofits and residents to continue to improve the neighborhood and city.

For more information, email northsidebrainerd@gmail.com or call Krista Soukup at 218-828-4717.

