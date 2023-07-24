Brainerd officials explore e-transportation regulations

BRAINERD — Modes of transportation like bicycles and electric scooters and skateboards might soon be regulated in Brainerd, but officials want the public’s help to do it.

City Council members directed staff during their July 17 meeting to begin developing a micromobility ordinance for the city. Micromobility refers to devices like bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards that typically operate at speeds below 15 mph.

Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director, told the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee last week there was a recent request for direction regarding what the city’s regulations are for that type of transportation. The city’s current code addresses bicycles but not electronic forms of micromobility transportation.

“So really, staff is looking for direction from the council if there’s interest in regulating these alternative modes of transportation and, if so, what kind of considerations does the council want to see in a proposed ordinance?” Dehn said.

Factors to consider include speed limits and whether the devices should or shouldn’t be allowed on streets or sidewalks. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources regulates e-bikes, segways and other micromobility devices on state trails. Council members reviewed those regulations as well as a micromobility ordinance from the city of Bloomington.

Doug Hetland, who works at Iron Hills Gun and Pawn in Brainerd — a store that sells some of the devices in question — offered his expertise on the subject and requested he be involved in developing regulations.

“They're zero emission transportation. I know people that use these on a daily basis that either can’t afford cars or choose not to drive,” Hetland said. “And I think it’s really important that they not be overregulated. … I would be happy to get in on any discussion with anyone individually or other committees or subcommittees or anything.”

Hetland said he has seen examples of what he believes is overregulation on these devices in other cities and does not want to see that happen in Brainerd.

Safety and Public Works Committee Chair Mike O’Day said he doesn’t want to overregulate micromobility either, but he believes speed is the main concern.

“I think 15 mph on a sidewalk is moving pretty fast,” O’Day said.

Committee member Jeff Czeczok asked Hetland if he would use something like an e-skateboard on a sidewalk, and Hetland said he typically uses his on a walking trail and would only take it on a sidewalk if the sidewalk were completely empty.

Committee member Tiffany Stenglein thanked Hetland for coming to the meeting and said she would like to hear from the community before moving forward on an ordinance.

“So I guess I’m saying email me, anyone who’s watching on the YouTube,” Stenglein said. “What do you want to see with this?”

The full City Council voted later that night to direct staff to begin creating a micromobility ordinance. If an ordinance is proposed, the public will get a chance to weigh in before it is approved.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .