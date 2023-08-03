Brainerd officials look to ban marijuana in city parks

BRAINERD — Although using and possessing marijuana is now legal in Minnesota, it may not be allowed in Brainerd’s parks or on streets and sidewalks for very long.

Parks Board members took up the issue during their last meeting July 25, directing staff to develop an ordinance that would ban the smoking of marijuana in the city’s parks.

At the City Council level, there’s talk of further restricting the substance on any public right-of-ways, which would include streets and sidewalks.

The new statewide law , which went into effect Tuesday, Aug. 1, protects cannabis use on private property, in private residences and at places with approved licenses or an event permit. Cities have the ability to limit the use outside of those three areas.

Parks Board members agreed last week they do not want to allow cannabis to be smoked in public parks. They reviewed an ordinance recently passed in Detroit Lakes banning all marijuana products in city parks and plan to create similar — though not identical — regulations in Brainerd.

“Let’s go that route first,” board member Kevin Yeager said. “Let’s say, ‘Hey, we’re not doing it,’ and then see what kind of pressure we get down the road from people who say, ‘Hey, we want cannabis in our parks.’ Because I believe that if we take the opposite (approach), and we go ahead and let it in, it’s going to be much, much more difficult to get it back out versus see what comes from pressures to allow it in.”

Then officials could review the ordinance in a year or so, he said, and see what kind of feedback there is.

Board member Kara Schaefer took it a step further, saying she’d like to see parks be completely smoke free, including from cigarettes. Right now, smoking is allowed in parks, but not within 100 feet of playgrounds or youth events.

Adult softball Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Memorial Park in northeast Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Part of her position comes from the difficulties police could have in enforcing a marijuana ban while still allowing cigarette use.

“It’s going to be hard for the police to tell if they’re smoking a joint or smoking a cigarette unless they get close to them,” Schaefer said. “I say this might be an opportunity to make our parks smoke free. Just a thought.”

Board member Troy Rushmeyer said he understood that stance but didn’t want to prevent people from coming to parks. If a single parent who smokes, for example, knows they won’t be allowed to smoke in parks, Rushmeyer said they could be deterred from bringing their children to parks.

“It might seem far-fetched, but I think we have to consider it,” he said.

Board member Johnathan Miller said he liked the idea of a smoke-free park but worried about enforcement and whether the city wanted police to spend time and resources stamping out cigarettes in parks.

Mayor Dave Badeaux noted the difference in pungency between marijuana and cigarettes.

“I’m surprised at my position on this because I personally don’t have a lot of concern with people consuming products. I just don’t really. That’s your life. Go consume,” he said.

But after witnessing someone smoking marijuana near his family and young children on the Fourth of July, Badeaux said he realized just how off-putting that can be.

He was, however, interested in discussing smoking versus consuming the substance in parks.

“If someone’s popping an edible, there’s a big difference to that than if someone is toking up a gravity bong — and I said that for the record — in our city parks,” Badeaux said.

Board Chair Andrew Shipe agreed with Schaefer’s position on completely smoke-free parks.

“It’s something you’re doing that affects those around you — whether tobacco, which is legal, or marijuana, which is legal, that’s fine,” Shipe said. “But the park is not the place to share that with people who are also using a public resource with you.”

A vote to ban all smoking in parks, though, failed 2-3, with Shipe and Schaefer outnumbered.

Coming back to Badeaux’s point on edibles — which the Detroit Lakes code bans — Shipe said he can’t imagine police checking brownies and other foods for THC.

“I don’t see that as being a reasonable course for us to take unless we have serious problems,” Shipe said.

Rushmeyer countered by asking who would know one way or another. A blanket ordinance banning all marijuana products would be easier, he said, even if people do consume those products.

But enforcement, Shipe noted, was part of the problem with the city’s alcohol ordinance, in knowing that people consumed alcohol in parks even though it was prohibited. Council members agreed to change their guidelines in June , allowing alcohol during certain times at certain parks.

“This feels like we’re explicitly saying, ‘We know we’re not going to enforce edibles, but we’d like to prohibit them anyway,’ and that feels sort of contradictory to me,” Shipe said of Rushmeyer’s viewpoint.

Rushmeyer said it’s not an unwillingness to enforce. It would be easy to enforce, for example, if people lay out a picnic blanket with a whole bunch of edibles and share with one another. It would be harder if they just have a brownie or gummies in their pocket and are consuming it themselves.

“Who’s ever going to know?” Rushmeyer asked.

Miller agreed with Shipe, asking why something would be included in the ordinance if it couldn’t be enforced.

A final motion directing staff to draft an ordinance similar to that of Detroit Lakes, while also allowing edibles in the parks, passed unanimously.

Council views

City Council members weighed in on the issue during a joint workshop with the Parks Board Monday, July 31.

Gabe Johnson said he liked the Parks Board’s recommendation but would like to go further, also banning it on streets and sidewalks.

“I think smoking pot stinks, I’ve heard, and people don’t want to have to deal with that,” Johnson said.

Similar to Schaefer and Shipe, Tiffany Stenglein said she thinks cigarette guidelines should match those of marijuana to help streamline enforcement practices.

“They both stink,” she said.

Kara Terry agreed, but Johnson said if people aren’t allowed to smoke inside bars, and they aren’t allowed to smoke outside bars on the sidewalks, there’s going to be rule breaking somewhere.

When asked his views, Police Chief John Davis said he doesn’t really like the aesthetic of chasing down cigarette smokers, but if that’s what the council wants to do, then he said his officers would enforce it.

“I just find this conversation so curious,” Terry said. “So smoking is OK, but smoking pot is not OK around others?”

Miller said he thinks there’s a cultural difference between cigarette and weed smokers, opining that cigarette smokers have become considerate overtime of not smoking too close to non-smokers, as the practice has been banned indoors and in other places for so long.Terry said it depends on the person.

Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director, said he felt he had good direction on drawing up an ordinance banning smoking marijuana and parks but couldn’t quite tell the council’s stance on streets and sidewalks.

“So I think at this point,” Johnson said, “bring forward to the council whatever the Park Board voted on and recommended, and we’ll tear it apart there.”

The council is expected to take up the issue at one of its meetings in August.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .