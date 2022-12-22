Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks

BRAINERD — Should alcohol be allowed in Brainerd’s parks?

City Council members gave their Parks Board the go ahead to discuss the subject and draft a proposal.

The idea came up at the Parks Board’s meeting earlier this month, as members discussed the construction of the new Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park along East River Road. The park will have an amphitheater available for community events, and board members expressed interest in being able to sell and consume alcohol at those events.

Per city code, consumption and sale of liquor is not allowed in public places, including parks, with the exception of Memorial Park, where professional baseball organizations and licensed vendors are allowed to sell “weak” beer. The city code does not define “intoxicating liquor,” so it is unknown if it refers to all kinds of alcoholic beverages or only a select few.

Parks Board members previously expressed interest in allowing alcohol at the annual Arts in the Park event in Gregory Park, but board member Kevin Yeager said at the Dec. 6 meeting he believes the issue hit roadblocks at the city level.

Board member Andrew Shipe said the new park, though, might be a good place to try out an updated policy.

“We have a number of great craft breweries in the area,” Shipe said Dec. 6. “I think it’s good to unlock additional options to have them come out and participate in our parks in a way that they can’t right now. And I think an outdoor concert, an outdoor space — the food truck area we designed specifically to have vendors — I think this is a great place to try it.”

City Council members gave their general consensus Monday, Dec. 19, for the Parks Board to explore the idea more and come back with proposed ordinance revisions.

Council member Gabe Johnson said he was definitely in favor of having the board look at the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol in the parks and revamping the ordinance in general to make sure it lines up with officials’ desires for the city.

Parks Board members are expected to discuss the topic at further meetings.

In other business Monday, the council:

Renewed a memorandum of understanding with Central Lakes College, promoting cooperation and collaboration involving crimes of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. The agreement covers crimes affecting college students or employees that occur in the Brainerd Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Authorized the purchase of a new transit bus at a cost of $11,755.50 to the city. The bus was ordered in 2020 but could not be obtained yet due to supply chain and manufacturing issues. The cost is included in the city’s 2023 transit budget. The city is only responsible for 10% of the bus, while the state will pay 90% of the $117,555 cost.

Approved a request to add a street light at the intersection of Viking Street and Wild Avenue in the Northtown neighborhood. City staff said the current lack of lighting at that intersection poses a safety issue. The cost is estimated at about $3,000.

Ratified the hiring of Dominick Bailiff as a community service officer, effective Dec. 16, earning $16 per hour.

Denied a request from the Brainerd Public Library Board for an additional five spaces in the Maple Street parking lot. The city currently allocates four spaces from the lot to the library for employee parking, free of charge. The board requested more in order to free up space in the general library lot for patrons, but city staff said one disadvantage of approving the request is that it may make the lot look fuller and deter residents from inquiring about leased parking.

Appointed several residents to city commissions: Johnathan Miller, Parks Board; Mike Angland, Brainerd Public Utilities Commission; Jan Lambert, Lisa Nevel and Doug Stenberg, Transportation Advisory Committee.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .