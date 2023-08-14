Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd officials to distribute more water Monday evening

Bottled water will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday night at City Hall.

Bottles and jugs of safe drinking water are loaded into waiting vehicles Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the parking lot at Brainerd City Hall.
Bottles and jugs of safe drinking water are loaded into waiting vehicles Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the parking lot at Brainerd City Hall.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:58 AM

BRAINERD — The city of Brainerd will distribute free bottled water to residents from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at City Hall.

The distribution is the second in Brainerd in the past few days, as the city is under a boil advisory because the water is contaminated with total coliform bacteria.

The distribution will operate the same as Saturday’s, with cars asked to enter through the Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union parking lot on Front Street, proceeding to City Hall and exiting on Laurel Street.

Each vehicle will be allowed one case of bottled water and one jug of water.

The boil advisory is still in effect as of Monday.

By Dispatch staff report
