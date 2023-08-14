Brainerd officials to distribute more water Monday evening

BRAINERD — The city of Brainerd will distribute free bottled water to residents from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at City Hall.

The distribution is the second in Brainerd in the past few days, as the city is under a boil advisory because the water is contaminated with total coliform bacteria.

The distribution will operate the same as Saturday’s, with cars asked to enter through the Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union parking lot on Front Street, proceeding to City Hall and exiting on Laurel Street.

Each vehicle will be allowed one case of bottled water and one jug of water.

The boil advisory is still in effect as of Monday.

