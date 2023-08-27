6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd park board meets Sept. 12

Meeting is 4 p.m. in the second floor conference room at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St.

Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Brainerd City Hall.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 in the second floor conference room at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St.

Any individual needing special accommodation can call 218-828-2320.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport building exterior.
Local
Airport commission to meet Sept. 7
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A deer eating plants in a yard.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
6h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Exterior of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport main entrances
Local
Brainerd lakes airport to resurface parking lots
20h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Triathalon
Sports
Athletics: Lakes Country Triathlon back in action this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke