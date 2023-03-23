99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to have several meetings

The Park Board is meeting with Widseth to discuss details of ARPA Fund Projects.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:30 PM

BRAINERD — The regular meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Brainerd City Hall City Council Chambers, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

The Park Board is meeting with Widseth at the following sites to discuss details of ARPA Fund projects prior to the regular meeting:

  • 3 p.m., Lum Park Campground, 1619 NE Washington St., Brainerd;
  • 3:30 p.m., Jaycees Park, 1600 Rosewood St., Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
