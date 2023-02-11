99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet

The meeting is Feb. 15.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 11, 2023 04:27 AM
A special meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Brainerd City Hall, second floor conference room at 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
