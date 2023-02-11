Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet
The meeting is Feb. 15.
We are part of The Trust Project.
A special meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Brainerd City Hall, second floor conference room at 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.
Cole was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer which presented as a soft tissue tumor, wrapped around his spine, making it inoperable.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples recognizes achievements
Dayna Leigh Baker is accused of domestic abuse after a child was dropped off at school with significant injuries.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Shingobee Township, outside Walker.