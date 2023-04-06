50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet April 11

The meeting will be 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:25 PM

A special meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Brainerd City Hall, second floor Conference Room at 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
