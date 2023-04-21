99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet April 25

The meeting is 4 p.m.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — The regular meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Brainerd City Hall City Council Chambers, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
