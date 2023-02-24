99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet Feb. 28

The meeting will be 4 p.m.

By Dispatch staff report
February 24, 2023 09:48 AM

BRAINERD — The regular meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Brainerd City Hall City Council Chambers, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Local
Deep Portage Learning Center celebrates 50 years
An event will be April 22 with outdoor activities for all ages, food, raffle prizes and live music by The Soul Shack.
February 23, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Arts and Entertainment
A gentle ebbing away: ART Presents ‘The Outgoing Tide’
February 22, 2023 05:57 PM
Local
Songwriters in the Round coming to Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts
February 22, 2023 04:57 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 22
February 22, 2023 03:27 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Actors Repertory Theatre, Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announce theater partnership
February 22, 2023 02:57 PM
Columns
Commentary: Celebrating the Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools
February 22, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Linda Olsen Engel
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle offers spring classes for kids
February 22, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Community invited to Brainerd Learning Center dedication
February 22, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Verse Like Water event postponed
February 21, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

