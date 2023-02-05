Brainerd pilot’s aircraft featured on cover of national aviation magazine

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Zach Jackson, a pilot from Brainerd, has his airplane featured on the cover of the February issue of Sport Aviation, a national aviation publication distributed by the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The J-3 replica was photographed by Jim Raeder for Sport Aviation, the monthly publication distributed to all Experimental Aircraft Association members. Aircraft chosen for the Experimental Aircraft Association publication covers are selected because of a unique role within the aviation community or as a particularly photogenic example of an aircraft type.

Jackson’s aircraft is based on the Piper J-3 Cub, a popular light aircraft manufactured from 1938 to 1947. Jackson chose to build his own rather than restore one, as it would be easier for him to make changes and improvements to the aircraft.

Some of Jackson’s upgrades include a more powerful engine and amphibious floats, which allow the aircraft to land on the ground or in the water. Jackson’s plane was awarded a Grand Champion Plansbuilt Gold Lindy award at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, a weeklong fly-in convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which had a total attendance of 650,000 aviation enthusiasts from 92 countries and more than 10,000 aircraft.