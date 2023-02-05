99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd pilot’s aircraft featured on cover of national aviation magazine

Zach Jackson’s aircraft is based on the Piper J-3 Cub, a popular light aircraft manufactured from 1938 to 1947. Jackson chose to build his own rather than restore one

The cover of a magazine showing a pilot flying in his airplane.
The February cover of Sport Aviation magazine shows Brainerd resident Zach Johnson flying his J-3 replica aircraft.
Contributed / Jim Raeder, Sport Aviation-Experimental Aircraft Association
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 02:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Zach Jackson, a pilot from Brainerd, has his airplane featured on the cover of the February issue of Sport Aviation, a national aviation publication distributed by the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The J-3 replica was photographed by Jim Raeder for Sport Aviation, the monthly publication distributed to all Experimental Aircraft Association members. Aircraft chosen for the Experimental Aircraft Association publication covers are selected because of a unique role within the aviation community or as a particularly photogenic example of an aircraft type.

Jackson’s aircraft is based on the Piper J-3 Cub, a popular light aircraft manufactured from 1938 to 1947. Jackson chose to build his own rather than restore one, as it would be easier for him to make changes and improvements to the aircraft.

Some of Jackson’s upgrades include a more powerful engine and amphibious floats, which allow the aircraft to land on the ground or in the water. Jackson’s plane was awarded a Grand Champion Plansbuilt Gold Lindy award at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, a weeklong fly-in convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which had a total attendance of 650,000 aviation enthusiasts from 92 countries and more than 10,000 aircraft.

People pose for a photo during a donation presentation in Cass County.
Local
Lakes Area Heroes makes donation to family of Cass County Sheriff’s deputy
The donation will assist with the on-going medical expenses the family is experiencing.
February 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Terri Foster
Local
Terri Foster named as BLACF next executive director
Foster joined the organization in 2017 as a consultant and most recently served as the director of Donor Relations for the foundation.
February 05, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
392190+twine1.jpg
News
World's Heaviest Ball of Twine ready for a big move
Fundraising is underway to move the giant ball of twine from the Highland, Wisconsin, home of creator James Frank Kotera, who died last month at age 75, 44 years after starting the big ball.
February 03, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Evan Peloquin
Minnesota
Minnesota teen's Pez candy dispenser collection keeps growing
13-year-old Evan Peloquin's collection of character dispensers ranges from Papa Smurf to Darth Vader, even though he admits "I dislike the flavors" of the candy.
January 25, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Emily Kaye Bridal
Local
Lake Country Faces: Say 'yes to the dress' in Nisswa
Brainerd graduate nears one-year anniversary of opening bridal store, hosts bridal runway show at senior living facility in Baxter
January 20, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Man raking snow off his roof.
Local
Raking the roof
Mild temperatures had people looking at helping reduce ice dams by raking snow from rooftops.
January 17, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls

Related Topics: BRAINERDPEOPLEAVIATIONWISCONSIN
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People cleaning up a snow-covered trail
Local
Walz authorizes disaster assistance for several counties, including Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing
From Dec. 13-16, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis counties experienced significant damage caused by severe snowstorms and wind.
February 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BrainerdDispatchNews.JPG
Local
Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language event planned for Feb. 13
Chato Gonzales will help us understand this renewed interest and give an overview about what is involved in making Ojibwe a teachable language.
February 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
AI in Health Care
Health
Mayo Clinic explores use of artificial intelligence. Is it hype or help?
Artificial intelligence can now act as an artist or a writer. Does that mean AI is ready to play doctor? Many institutions, including Mayo Clinic, believe that AI is ready to become a useful tool.
February 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Minnesota Council of Nonprofits welcomes 6 additions to its 2023 board of directors
One member is Amy Gray who serves as the executive director of Kinship Partners in Brainerd.
February 05, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report