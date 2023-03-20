99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Police request help in finding missing woman

The Brainerd Police Department is looking for Jennifer Bexell, last seen the evening of March 19 in Brainerd.

Jennifer Bexell
Jennifer Bexell
Contributed / Brainerd Police Department
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:24 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Police Department Monday, March 20, requested the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is looking for Jennifer Bexell, last seen the evening of March 19 in Brainerd.

No other information was available Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

