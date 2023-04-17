Brainerd Prom 2023 klick! Gallery

Brainerd Prom 2023 (11).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (1).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (2).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (3).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (4).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (5).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (6).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (7).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (8).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (9).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (10).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (12).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (13).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (14).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (15).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (16).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (17).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (18).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (19).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (20).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (21).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (22).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (23).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (24).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (25).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (26).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (27).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (28).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (29).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (30).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (31).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (32).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (33).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 041723 4.jpg
Students take to the dance for floor during Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 041723 3.jpg
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 041723 2.jpg
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 041723 1.jpg
Students in formal wear play cornhole during Brainerd Prom Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Prom 2023 (35).JPG
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch