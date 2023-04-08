Brainerd Public Schools accepting nominations for Above and Beyond awards

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Schools is accepting nominations of district employees for its Above and Beyond awards.

The award is intended to annually recognize employees who demonstrate a positive attitude that inspires others and consistently go above and beyond what is expected so students can be successful.

“Many Brainerd Public School employees go above and beyond assigned job expectations every day to ensure students receive a high-quality education in a safe and positive learning environment,” district officials said in a news release.

All employees, full- or part-time, are eligible for the award regardless of their job classification or other awards received.

A student, parent, staff member, or community member can nominate an employee. Nominations may be completed online and submitted electronically or completed by hand and mailed in. To submit an electronic nomination, go to www.isd181.org . To receive a copy of the nomination form to submit by mail, contact Janet Horn at Washington Educational Services Building, 804 Oak St., Brainerd, MN 56401. Nominations will be accepted through May 19.

The selection process will involve a committee made up of district staff and administrators to review nominations and make recommendations.

Each winner will receive an award during the districtwide Back to School Celebration.

For more information about Brainerd Public Schools, visit www.isd181.org .