Brainerd Public Schools announces free summer meal program

Brainerd Public Schools jpg.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Schools announced its free summer meal sites this year.

The Summer Food Service Program is an initiative aimed at ensuring children have access to nutritious meals when school is out of session. In a news release, Brainerd Public Schools officials said they understand the significance of a balanced diet in supporting children's growth, development, and overall well-being.

The program will start June 12 and run through Aug. 25, serving all children 18 and under. The meals will be available on Monday-Friday at multiple locations across Brainerd.

Each meal will include a variety of food groups, incorporating fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains, and dairy products to provide essential nutrients to growing bodies.

All children are welcome to participate in the program. There is no need to sign up or provide any personal information — simply show up at any of our designated sites during the specified serving hours.

For more information, including a list of serving locations and specific timing, visit www.isd181.org . School officials encouraged the community to share the information with families who may benefit from this program.

