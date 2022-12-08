Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
News | Local

Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

December 08, 2022 09:06 AM
Share

Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023, after being picked up by Reichert Bus.

Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.2
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.3
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.5
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.6
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.1
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.7
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Students and adults unloading donations.
BrainerdSalvationArmy.4
Brainerd elementary students and staff unloading donations at the Brainerd Salvation Army Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Brainerd Public Schools
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESALL-ACCESSBRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery
Students and adults unloading donations.
Students and adults unloading donations.
Students and adults unloading donations.
Students and adults unloading donations.
Students and adults unloading donations.
Students and adults unloading donations.
Students and adults unloading donations.