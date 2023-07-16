Brainerd Public Schools Foundation announces scholarship winners

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Public Schools Foundation congratulates the Brainerd Public Schools class of 2023 scholarship winners.

More than $180,000 in BPSF scholarships were awarded at the Scholarship Recognition Night on May 5.

They include: Aitkin Rebekah Lodge $650: Isabelle Roskop; Alan Cibuzar Memorial $1,000: Joseph Otto; Alexis Laughton Prayer for Peace $500: Daniel Kropp; Alpha Delta Kappa Beverly Jondahl $400: Gethsemane Hiltner; Alpha Delta Kappa Bonnie Cumberland Scholarship $600: Josie Kappes; Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority $500: Mariah Alderson; American Legion Post 255 Al Broman Memorial $1,000: Madeleine Archer; American Legion Post 255 Frank Vadnais Memorial $1,000: Maxwell Holmstrom; American Legion Post 255 Henry C Mills II Memorial $1,000: Rowen Schwendeman; American Legion Post 255 Steve Eide Memorial $1,000: Ellie Jensen; Arlo V. Renschler Memorial $600: Kyler Vandeputte; Baxter Elementary PTO $300: Lily Bauman and Kolbie Bernu; Baxter Lions Club $1,035: Gracelyn Dickinson, Lucas Inwards, Kamryn Rausch, and Aden Yost; Beatrice Henderson-Sundquist Memorial $500: Hadassah Aker; Bob Johnson Memorial Art $700: Eli Schultz; BPSF 4A Academics $1,000: Carlia Boggs and Alexandra Mann; BPSF 4A Activities $1,000: Isabelle Johnson and Jada Klecatsky; BPSF 4A Arts $1,000: Emilee Ament and Harison Woodman; BPSF 4A Athletics $1,000: Molly Hagelie and Henry Hopkins; BPSF CTE $1,000: Blake Collins and Kyler Vandeputte; Brainerd Basketball Association $1,000: Jonathan Benson, John Pecarich, Malina Schiller, and Katherine Stadum; Brainerd Noon Sertoma $1,000: Avrie Georgen and Nathan Lokken; Brainerd Trades and Labor Assembly $500: Isaiah Jillson; Brandon Dahl Memorial $950: Thomas Diemer; Bremer Bank of Brainerd $500: Gabrielle Chalupsky; Brighter Days Foundation $1,500: Anthony Cash and Shelby Isom; C. Elmer and Lillian Anderson Memorial $1,500: Sophia Robin; Chef's Association $450: Alison Bachman; Class of 1945 $575: Emma Burnard; Class of 1946 $575: Chase Koop; Class of 1954 $550: Carmen Churchill; Class of 1969 $600: Lexi Fanjoy; Class of 1972 $500: Keaton Haglin; Class of 1976 $800: Matigan Holst; Clayton Haglin Memorial $650: Ben Korhonen; Clem & Vi Koering Memorial $6,000: Katherine Stadum; Clifford and Gwendolyn Greenwalt Memorial $2,000: Hailey Erlandson; Crow Wing Power $1,500: Ella Anderson, Jayley Andresen, Alexis Aspinwall, Nathan Bakken, Emma Balsley, Paige Beyer, Cayden Brown, Ellie Brown, Wesley Carley, Ethan Diede, Hannah Drietz, Kyle Duff, Alexandria Dwyer, Gabrielle Eckman, Wyatt Gabrielson, Samantha Galbadores, Lily Haglin, Micah Halbersma, Elijah Hallgren, Gavin Hoelzel, Jordan Hunnicutt, Maxwell Johnson-Ding, Elizabeth Joque, Katelyn Kennedy, Hannah Kounkel, Ashtyn Kubista, Grace Loney, Samuel Mattson, Jazzlyn McNaughton, Ellie Mills, Maggie Neptune, Myra Neumann, Isabelle Olson, Gretchen Paysse, Cadence Porisch, Julia Rademacher, Malina Schiller, Emma Storm, Cayden Sumption, and Anna Tupy; CTC Scholarship $500: Rosabella Loschko; Daniel, William, & Mark Wheeler Memorial $850: Madisyn Halverson; Deerwood Bank College $750: Joslin Ray; Deerwood Bank Technical College $750: Noah Hines; Derrick Hanson Memorial $150: Alexis Lugo; Don Adamson Memorial $650 Cole Riffle; Don Johnson Memorial $150: Alexis Lugo; Donna Whalen Memorial $250: Eli Owen; Dr. Gene Bierhaus Athletic $900: Hannah Hayes; Dr. Rudd Thabes - Suzanne Ribbel $500: Isaiah Germann; Duane Doucette VFW Athletic $350: Eric Eidenshink; Elaine Veit Memorial $300: Joslin Ray; Everett Nelson Music $600: Emily Ehlert; Federated COOPS Scholarship: Christian Gunderson $2,000; First Western Bank & Trust Scholarship $250: Anika Aho, Alison Bachman, Emma Balsley, Cayden Brown, Ellie Brown, Cullen Davis, Victoria Edinger, Cole Fjeld, Evelyn Helsene, Izzy Holmes, Maxwell Holmstrom, Lucas Inwards, Leah Jacobs, Maxwell Johnson-Ding, Mason Kuepers, Drew Larson, Rosabella Loschko, Chloe Marohn, Samuel Mattson, Cally Robertson, Rowen Schwendeman, Cayden Sumption, Allyson Werhan, and Meghan Wirtz; Garfield Elementary $500: Cadence Atwater; Gary Gorman Memorial $150: Kylie Skaaland; Gene Sundberg Pilot's $1,000: Steven Selisker; Good Samaritan Society $300: Elizabeth Anderson and Paris Blood; Gordy Langness $750: Joshua Larson and Iyana Pickar; Harrison Elementary $300 James Eck; Harvey Shew Memorial $200: Kylie Skaaland; Hershey Family $20,000: Martin Wagner; Irene M. Rugloski Memorial $800: Paige Beyer; Jake Haapajoki Wiffle Series $500: Emma Kvalevog; Jan Koski Memorial $300: Tiffany Borg; John A. Benson Memorial $850: Anika Aho and Dawson Ringler; Jon Jelacic Memorial Athletic $1,000: Caleb Lange; Judy Bialka Memorial $550: Keegan Davidge; Kuhn Krueger Memorial $300: Chloe Marohn; Larry Strand Memorial $250: Kellan Cousino; Leonard "Ole" Howard Memorial $250: Riley Schackman; Linda Ann Gustafson Memorial $250: Jada Klecatsky; Lowell Elementary PTA $300: Rilee Borders and Paige Yeager; Mac Carkhuff Athletic Memorial $1,100: Iyana Pickar; Mark Embretson Memorial $750: Sawyer Hennessey; Matthew Gaffney Memorial $350: Anna Carper; Maynard Ketterling Memorial Athletic $400: Camdyn Marohn; Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union $500: Zane Jacobi and Jacob Schlegel; Nisswa Women's Club $1,500: Emily Bastian, Beau Lindley, and Leif Rustad; Patricia Marchel Memorial $250: Elizabeth Joque; Phyllis Cooksey Memorial $250: Marcella Dircks; Reese/Webb Memorial $500: Amanda Trusty; Roy and Mildred Sargent Family $1,275: Isabella Chaussee and Cally Robertson; Ruth Padgett Memorial $450: Abigail Paulson; School Board and School Administrators $250: Isaac Martin; Smile Scholarship $1,000: Hailey Cronquist and Cullen Davis; Stewart C. Mills, Sr. Memorial $1,400: Bailey Clausen, Mason Kuepers, and Keaton Walkowiak; Tamie Swanson Memorial $4,000: Molly Wieland; Tammy Bluth Memorial $300: Violet Goodwin; This One's For Hop $500: Layla Longo; Tyler L. Spaulding $2,000: Karlton Anderson; and the William Dammann Athletic $450: Evelyn Helsene.

The mission of the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation is to enhance opportunities for quality academics, activities, arts and athletics for the students of the Brainerd Public Schools through scholarships, grants and direct gifts.

Visit BPSF.org for complete information.

