99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd Public Utilities Commission meets March 28

Meeting is at 9 a.m. at the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

meetings and events.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:27 PM

The Brainerd Public Utilities Commission will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the commission meeting room at the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Human remains found along shores of Mille Lacs Lake
March 22, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pictures of Dana Kaiser being named Brained Teacher of the Year
Local
Brainerd announces Teacher of the Year
March 22, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
March 22, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blotter-30.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 22
March 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An Adapted floor hockey player takes a shot.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors Atwater brings her 'A' game to state
March 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A medical professional uses an ultrasound on a patient.
Local
Area hospitals receive over $1M in grants for diagnostic equipment, training
March 21, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier