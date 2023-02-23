99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to meet Feb. 28

The meeting will be 9 a.m.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 23, 2023 10:57 AM

Brainerd Public Utilities Commission will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Commission Meeting Room at the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

