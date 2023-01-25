STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to meet Jan. 31

The meeting will be at 9 a.m.

By Dispatch staff report
January 25, 2023 03:27 AM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Public Utilities Commission will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Commission Meeting Room at the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Mental health resources offered for Forestview families, community
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
January 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list
These students recognized for achievements
January 24, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
WeARE in Brainerd.
Local
WeARE announces executive transition plan
WeARE was organized in 2016 with the stated mission to provide and promote reproductive health education and services for the underserved in the Brainerd lakes community.
January 24, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Sherece Lamke
Local
Brainerd alumna earns statewide award
Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota award winner.
January 24, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report