Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to meet June 27

The meeting will be 9 a.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:27 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities Commission will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Commission Meeting Room of the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

By Dispatch staff report
