Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to meet May 30

The meeting will be 9 a.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:27 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities Commission will meet for its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Commission Meeting Room at the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

