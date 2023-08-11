Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd residents advised to boil water before consuming

Brainerd's water is contaminated with total coliform bacteria and should not be drunk or used for cooking or brushing teeth without being boiled first.

Brainerd Public Utilities sign.
Brainerd Public Utilities, Highland Scenic Road, Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:29 PM

BRAINERD — A boil water advisory is in effect for Brainerd as of Thursday, Aug. 10.

Brainerd Public Utilities announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that Brainerd’s water is contaminated with total coliform bacteria. Water should be boiled before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick.

BPU officials advised the following steps:

  • Do not drink, brush teeth or cook with tap water without boiling it first, or use a safe alternative such as bottled water.
  • Bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute.
  • Let water cool before drinking.

The drinking water may have been contaminated due to construction that occurred on July 27, 2023, but the root cause is unknown. Brainerd does not normally disinfect its drinking water. The affected area includes Brainerd’s northern portion of its distribution. A comment from BPU on the Facebook page clarified the affected portions of the city are north of Graydon Avenue and Wright Street but more specific details were not shared leaving Facebook comments in reply asking for more information. BPU noted anyone who is not sure of their position is advised to follow the boil order.

Brainerd’s water system will be chlorinated, so there will be chlorinated water throughout the northern portion of the city’s distribution system for a period of 24 hours. Following that time, Brainerd will then flush the chlorinated water and collect samples to confirm there is no total coliform bacteria. Officials will let residents know when tests show the water is safe to drink without boiling.

The problem is expected to be resolved by Aug. 14.

Total coliform are bacteria whose presence indicates the water may be contaminated. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Those who are concerned about their health or the health of a family member should contact their health care provider.

City officials urge residents to share this notice with others they know who drink Brainerd’s water.

For more information, contact Public Utilities Director Todd Wicklund at 218-825-3220 or visit health.state.mn.us/.../docs/com/dwaguidance.pdf .

By Dispatch staff report
