Brainerd residents concerned about Oak Street detour

BRAINERD — New signs will soon go up in Brainerd directing truck traffic not to drive on Oak Street after residents voiced concerns about detour traffic near their homes.

Detoured traffic from two ongoing road projects in Brainerd have increased the amount of drivers on side streets north of Oak Street near Harrison Elementary School.

The first project is a Safe Routes to School project at Harrison, with a portion of Oak Street closed as work is done to increase safety measures for students walking to school. The signed detour for this project directs drivers to use 14th Street Southeast, Norwood Street and 17th Street Southeast.

The second project is work on the Highway 25 bridge east of the city. The signed detour routes traffic to Thiesse Road, South Sixth Street and Washington Street to avoid the closure, though residents have noticed many drivers trying to cut across Oak Street instead, meaning they are then rerouted with the rest of the Oak Street detour traffic.

A group of seven southeast Brainerd residents came to the City Council’s Safety and Public Works Committee meeting Monday, July 3, requesting the council do something about the detours, as the increased traffic — especially in terms of semitrailers — in their neighborhood are creating new cracks and potholes on their streets and an unsafe environment. The residents brought up concerns about being assessed for the cost of those repairs in the future.

Daniel Wahl lives on 17th Street Southeast and has a corner lot that abuts Norwood Street.

“I understand traffic repairs — or street repairs — have to get done. It has to get done. People have to move different ways,” Wahl said Monday. “Unfortunately, I think it was poorly planned, poorly executed. Nobody’s paying attention to any of the signs.”

Jessie Dehn, city engineer/public works director, said city staff has made adjustments to some of the stop signs in the area because of the detour traffic.

“We did some temporary stop signs. We also did some temporary bagging of other stop signs to assist with traffic flow, but we also had issues of people going down Norwood and through 13th to 14th, so we put an additional barricade with an arrow to try and strongly encourage drivers to continue to utilize the detour as it’s signed,” Dehn said.

Southeast Brainerd resident Daniel Wahl speaks to the City Council's Safety and Public Works Committee Monday, July 3, 2023, about concerns he and his neighbor have of traffic patterns due to detours for the Oak Street and Highway 25 construction project.s Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Wahl said he has seen drivers go around the barricade and noted that very few drivers seem to be stopping at the stop signs. His grandkids, who live nearby, are now afraid to walk across the street to the playground at Harrison Elementary School because of the traffic, and nearby resident Kathleen Deuel said many families are no longer letting their children play outside at all because of the dangerous traffic.

“I’ve almost been T-boned trying to park in front of my house twice,” Wahl said.

Deuel and Wahl presented photos of various new potholes and cracks in the streets, along with large semis trying to navigate through the detour.

“We’re going to be assessed on our property taxes when it comes to street repair,” Wahl said. “I don’t think it’s fair that we should have to bear the brunt of a poor plan. Period.”

Dehn said street crews had filled some of the potholes on 14th Street Southeast at the beginning of the project and had planned to do more patchwork after the Fourth of July holiday. Dehn confirmed Friday, July 7, crews and repaired portions of 14th, 17th and Norwood streets.

Wahl suggested an alternate detour for Oak Street traffic, with one lane of traffic using Pine Street, and those traveling in the other direction using Norwood Street.

“Try and lessen the traffic up, enforce the signs that are there,” he said. “Maybe more law enforcement, something like that.”

Daniel Wahl (left) and other southeast Brainerd residents attend the City Council's Safety and Public Works Committee meeting Monday, July 3, 2023, to discuss concerns about the detours for the Oak Street and Highway 25 construction projects. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

City officials noted rerouting a detour in the middle of a project could be costly with new signage. In terms of the large truck traffic, Dehn said the city could order custom signs to put east and west of the detour, asking trucks to use South Sixth Street, Thiesse Road and Highway 25 instead of Oak Street, though ordering the signs would likely take at least a week or so, and the Oak Street project was planned to be completed in two or three weeks.

Another solution, he mentioned, though, was renting a changeable message board to place on Highway 18, with state approval, directing trucks to avoid Oak Street.

“That would be a good start, I think,” Committee Chair Mike O’Day said, adding he would be OK giving staff authority to find and pay for the signs without having to come back to the council, granted they were of a reasonable cost.

Dehn said Monday he expected them to be several hundred dollars a week, which O’Day and mother committee members said they felt were reasonable for just a couple weeks.

During a phone conversation Friday, Dehn said he had located two signs and would hopefully have them in place early next week. The cost is $1,000 per sign per week.

Dehn said one sign will go on Oak Street east of 13th Street Southeast, and the other will be placed just west of the Highway 25/18 intersection. Eastbound traffic will hopefully see the sign and take 13th Street, Dehn side, while the intersection of the two highways was deemed a better place than Highway 18 for the other sign, as there is also truck traffic driving north on Highway 25.

“So if we put it on 18 we’re going to miss all of that traffic that might be potentially using Oak from 25,” Dehn said. “So we felt this is a good spot that this catches them but also potentially gives them an opportunity to maybe us … like Casey’s or something that they can make a turnaround if they need to.”

As far as future assessments go, O’Day said he would like staff to look into the possibility of lower assessments for these residents whenever the streets get repaired.

“Is there standard practice after something like this where there’s extra damage from a detour that would drop the percentage of their assessment?” O’Day asked.

City Administrator Jennifer Bergman said staff would look into it and report back at the next council meeting.

Council member Tiffany Stenglein thanked the group of residents for speaking up and alerting city staff and officials to a problem they can learn from in the future.

“I think this is a really good opportunity for us to, as a city, learn from this experience as we’re looking at having 210 torn up and what that’s going to do to Brainerd and our side streets,” she said. “I know I’ve got in my mind some things that we need to deal with before that. But I really appreciate you folks coming and bringing this up because we can’t read your minds.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .