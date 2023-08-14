Brainerd residents receive water due to potential bacteria in city's system

Brainerd officials on Saturday, Aug. 12, handed out bottled water to Brainerd Public Utilities customers in the parking lot of Brainerd City Hall.

Brainerd Public Utlities issued the advisory Thursday night, stating Brainerd’s water was contaminated with total coliform bacteria. City water should be boiled before drinking, brushing teeth or food preparation to avoid getting sick.

Brainerd’s water distribution system is being chlorinated and retested. BPU reports it hopes to have the issue resolved by Monday.

Bottles and jugs of safe drinking water are loaded into waiting vehicles Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the parking lot at Brainerd City Hall. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

